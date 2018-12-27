Nine migrants land on Kent beach

Image copyright Google Image caption Nine migrants landed at Sandgate, Folkestone, and were met by the Border Force and Kent Police

Nine migrants, including three children, have landed on a beach in Folkestone after crossing the Channel in a dinghy.

Lifeboat crews were sent from Dover and Littlestone-on-Sea at 00:45 GMT.

The boat's occupants - five men, one woman, two boys and a girl - were intercepted by Border Force staff on the shore, the Home Office said.

A further four migrants are believed to have been picked up by the Border Force from a small boat off Dover.

On Boxing Day, three migrants were brought ashore by the Border Force. A further 40, including two children, were intercepted on Christmas Day.

Helicopter scrambled

Charlie Davies, operations manager of Littlestone-on-Sea RNLI, said it was called to reports of a "craft off the beach at Sandgate", but the boat had landed by the time they arrived.

He said that the Coastguard rescue helicopter was scrambled to the scene from Lydd.

"The people on the boat had got on the beach, but they were met by Border Force and Kent Police," he said.

He said the craft was a 4m (13ft) rigid-hulled inflatable boat with an outboard motor.

South East Coast Ambulance was called to the Sandgate Hotel to "reports of a number of individuals believed to have arrived by boat".

The migrants were assessed at the scene and did not need to go to hospital, a spokeswoman said.

It was initially thought 11 migrants had landed on the beach.

The Home Office said Border Force officers were "deployed to attend on shore" in Folkestone and detained nine migrants. They are "being processed in line with the Immigration Rules," the Home Office said.

Separately, Border Force are currently assisting with a small boat at Dover, the Home Office said.