Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The children were found at a home in Castle Drive, Margate

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of two children.

Police were called to Castle Drive, Margate, Kent, at about 03:35 GMT on Thursday over "concerns for the welfare of the occupants".

The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and two young children were taken to hospital, where they were later declared dead.

Police are at the scene and the 37-year-old woman is in police custody.

The woman had been involved in a crash on the A299 Thanet Way at about 02:50 GMT and was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

She was discharged and taken to a police station.