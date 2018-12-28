Image copyright PA Image caption The 19-year-old suffered "significant injuries", police said

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his teenage wife in Maidstone on Christmas Day.

Mohammad Qoraishi, 27, is accused of killing 19-year-old Parwin Quriashi.

She was found dead at a flat in Kentish Court, London Road, having suffered "significant injuries", after officers were called at 13:18 GMT, police said.

Qoraishi, of London Road, appeared at Medway Magistrates Court. He was remanded in custody until a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 31 December.