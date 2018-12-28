Image caption The man was airlifted to hospital after falling halfway down the cliff

A base jumper has been injured after his parachute failed to fully open and he fell down a cliff.

Emergency services were called to St Margaret's Bay near Dover at about midday and found the man halfway down the cliff.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said he was found conscious and breathing.

The base jumper was taken to Kings College Hospital in London by air ambulance.

A spokesman from the coastguard said he was reported to be in "remarkably good spirits" by the teams at the scene.

Deal and Langdon Coastguard Rescue Teams, Walmer RNLI inshore lifeboat, and Lydd Coastguard helicopter were also called to the scene, as well as Kent Police and Kent Fire and Rescue.

The Secamb Hazardous Area Response Team, who have climbing skills, also supported the rescue effort.