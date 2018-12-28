Image caption Officers remained at the scene throughout Thursday

A woman has been charged with the murder of two children.

The twins were pronounced dead after they were discovered at a home in Castle Drive, Margate, Kent, at about 03:35 GMT on Thursday.

Samantha Ford, 37, who lives at the address, has been charged with two counts of murder, Kent Police said.

She has been remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Magistrates' Court on Saturday 29 December.

Kent Police said Mrs Ford had been involved in a car crash about 45 minutes before the children were found.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries, discharged and then taken to a police station.