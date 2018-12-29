Margate mother in court charged with murdering twins
- 29 December 2018
A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her twins.
Jake and Chloe Ford were pronounced dead after being found at a home in Castle Drive, Margate, Kent, at about 03:35 GMT on Thursday.
Samantha Ford, 37, of the same address, had been involved in a car crash about 45 minutes beforehand, Kent Police said.
Mrs Ford appeared at Canterbury Magistrates' Court and has been remanded in custody until Monday.