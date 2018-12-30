Hadlow death: Tunbridge Wells man charged with murder
- 30 December 2018
A 33-year-old has been charged with murdering a man in a Kent village.
A man in his 30s, from Tonbridge, was declared dead after emergency services were called to the A26 Hadlow Road at 22:30 GMT on Saturday.
Carl Eldred, of Little Footway, Langton Green, who police said was known to the victim, has been charged with murder.
He remains in police custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates' Court on Monday.