Image copyright Lewis Morris Image caption The men have been given a medical assessment and transferred to immigration officials

Six Iranian men have been detained on a beach in Kent after crossing the Channel in a dinghy.

Border Force officers found the group with a rigid-hulled inflatable boat on a beach at Kingsdown, near Deal, at 07:30 GMT.

The Home Office said the migrants, now known to be Iranian nationals, had been given a medical assessment and transferred to immigration officials.

More than 220 people have attempted the crossing in small boats since November.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has returned to the UK after cutting short a family holiday to deal with the rising number of migrant crossings, which he has declared a "major incident".

