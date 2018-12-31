Image copyright David Wimble Image caption Police and Border Force officers where the boat landed on a Kent beach

A group of migrants has been detained close to a Kent beach after they are understood to have crossed the English Channel in an inflatable boat.

Kent Police was called at 08:16 GMT to a report of the group being spotted in Coast Drive, Greatstone.

Officers attended to assist Border Force officials who are dealing with the case. Coastguard crews were not asked to attend.

The Home Office has been contacted for a comment.

Witness David Wimble claimed to have seen a group of adult migrants and one child.

It comes after six men, all Iranian nationals, were found on a beach next to an inflatable boat at Kingsdown on Sunday.

'No easy answers'

Home Secretary Sajid Javid declared a "major incident" on Friday after dozens of migrants in small boats arrived on the Kent coast over the Christmas period.

More than 230 people have attempted the crossing in small boats since November.

The rising number of migrants crossing the Channel will be discussed by Home Secretary Sajid Javid at a special meeting with other senior government officials, Border Force and the National Crime Agency later.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Javid said: "The reasons behind the increased crossings are complicated and in many cases outside of our control.

"Unfortunately, this means that there are no easy answers. So our response is focused both here in the UK and abroad."