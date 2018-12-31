Image caption The twins were discovered at the home in Margate in the early hours of 26 December

A mother accused of murdering her twins on Boxing Day is receiving "health care" a court has been told.

Samantha Ford, 37, was arrested after Jake and Chloe Ford, both aged 23 months, were found at a house in Castle Drive, Margate, in the early hours.

She was due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court via video link, but had "gone back to health care" by the time of the hearing, the defence said.

The court ordered her to appear again on 31 January.

Image caption Members of the public have left cards, flowers and toys

Any trial is estimated to last about three weeks and a provisional date has been set for 24 June.