A 33-year-old man accused of murder has appeared before magistrates in Kent.

Carl Eldred, from Langton Green, Tunbridge Wells, is charged with killing Lee John Robert Eldred on 28 December, on the main A26 road in Hadlow.

Mr Eldred, who appeared from custody via video link, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

He was further remanded in custody and is due before Maidstone Crown Court on 3 January.

Police and staff from South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to the A26 at about 22:30 GMT.

Mr Lee Eldred, who was aged in his 30s and from Tonbridge, was declared dead at the scene.

Kent Police said the men were known to each other, but would not confirm if they were related.