A man accused of killing his teenage wife at their home on Christmas Day has appeared in court.

Mohammad Qoraishi, 27, is charged with the murder of Parwin Quriashi, who was found dead at a property in London Road, Maidstone.

Police said Ms Quriashi, 19, suffered "significant injuries".

Mr Qoraishi appeared at Maidstone Crown Court via video link on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear again on 18 January.

Wearing a grey jumper, Mr Qoraishi spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality, which he gave as Afghan.

David Griffith-Jones QC, honorary recorder of Maidstone, told the defendant he would be expected to formally enter a plea.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 13:18 GMT on Christmas Day.