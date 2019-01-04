Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at the junction of Chapman Way and North Farm Road, close to High Brooms station

A driver has been arrested after a pedestrian in his 70s was killed in Tunbridge Wells.

The man from Tonbridge was hit by a Land Rover Freelander in Chapman Way, High Brooms, at about 08:20 GMT.

He died at the scene and his family have been informed, a Kent Police spokesperson said.

A man in his 50s, from Tunbridge Wells, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in custody.