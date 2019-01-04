Driver arrested after pedestrian dies in Tunbridge Wells
- 4 January 2019
A driver has been arrested after a pedestrian in his 70s was killed in Tunbridge Wells.
The man from Tonbridge was hit by a Land Rover Freelander in Chapman Way, High Brooms, at about 08:20 GMT.
He died at the scene and his family have been informed, a Kent Police spokesperson said.
A man in his 50s, from Tunbridge Wells, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in custody.