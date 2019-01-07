Image caption The empty boat contained six life jackets

A search was launched after an empty boat thought to have been used by migrants was found on a Kent beach.

HM Coastguard co-ordinated the operation when a dinghy was discovered at Dungeness at around 08:00 GMT.

The boat contained six life jackets, personal possessions and a milk carton cut to be used to bail out water.

The coastguard said it carried out a search of the area due to "concern there could be maritime casualties" but none had been found.

The search team has since been "stood down" and Kent Police had been informed, a spokeswoman added.

Aerial footage at Dungeness showed officials in high-visibility jackets inspecting a rigid-hulled inflatable boat on the beach and a Border Force vessel nearby.

Image caption The rigid-hulled inflatable boat was found at 08:00 GMT

At least 239 people are known to have reached the UK in small boats since November, including 12 who landed on the beach at Greatstone last week.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid declared a "major incident" over the rising number of migrants trying to cross the Channel to reach the UK.

The Navy has deployed HMS Mersey to the Channel to "help prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey".

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it had not been called to assist.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.