Image copyright CPS Image caption Ludlow swore allegiance to Islamic State

A man who planned to kill 100 people in a London terror attack said he tried to convince the authorities he was not dangerous in order to get a passport.

Lewis Ludlow, 27, from Rochester in Kent, was stopped in February from travelling to the Philippines and his passport was later cancelled.

He told the Old Bailey he was then told to set off a truck bomb by an Islamic State (IS) commander.

Ludlow pleaded guilty in August to preparing acts of terrorism.

Ludlow told the court he had attended a moderate religious event to keep officers from the de-radicalisation Prevent scheme "happy."

He also said he attended a meditation session with non-extremists on the same day he carried out attack reconnaissance on Oxford Street because "I wanted to get a new passport to leave the country."

Image copyright CPS Image caption Ludlow made detailed notes of possible targets in London

The court heard Ludlow had also messaged an Islamic State supporter on the same day in March to say "I must prove to the police I'm not dangerous".

Mark Heywood for the prosecution asked Ludlow if he had been seeking to "give a false impression" about his "state of mind".

The former Royal Mail worker said he wanted to "show I wasn't dangerous" but that "I have multiple intentions and also change my mind very easily over certain things".

Ludlow added that had been trying to "keep Prevent happy", and "I wanted to get a passport to leave."

The court previously heard Ludlow said a Filipino extremist, known as Abu Yaqeen, told him to scout potential targets, take pictures, and prepare an oath of allegiance to IS.

Ludlow is continuing to give evidence ahead of sentencing, in spite of entering a guilty plea, as there are still disputed issues between the prosecution and defence.

He will be sentenced on 6 March.