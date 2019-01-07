Image copyright @Sonny_Powar/PA Image caption Clubbers reported hearing a "massive bang" as the car crashed into Blake's

A man drove a car at speed into a crowded nightclub in Kent in a "determined and indiscriminate effort to cause death", a court heard.

Mohammed Abdul, of Deptford, south-east London, drove the Suzuki Vitara across the dancefloor at Blake's in Gravesend, the start of his trial heard.

Eight people were injured in the attack on 17 March.

At Maidstone Crown Court Mr Abdul, 21, denied two counts of attempted murder and three of causing GBH with intent.

Simon Taylor, for the prosecution, said: "This course of action involves using his car as a weapon by deliberately driving at a large group of people who were trying to enjoy a night out at Blake's nightclub in Gravesend.

"The manner in which the defendant drove was not short in either duration nor distance. It was a determined and indiscriminate effort to cause death.

"The Crown's case is that the intention to kill here is obvious. Why else would anyone drive into a group of defenceless people who are offering you no threat at all?"

'I'll kill you all'

Peter Munro, who was a security guard on duty at the front entrance of the club told the jury he had ejected Mr Abdul when he became abusive.

He said Mr Abdul had said: "If I'm not coming in I will shut this place down. I will come back and kill you all."

Mr Munro said he and other security staff heard Mohammed Abdul say after the attack: "I told you I'd be back."

Another security guard, Grzegorz Perzanowski, told the court he jumped to avoid being hit by the car and landed on the bonnet.

The jury were shown footage of the car going into the club.

The case continues.