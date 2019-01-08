Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Hayley Weatherall, Glenn Pollard and Heather Pollard were all given life sentences for their parts in the plots to kill Ray Weatherall

A woman jailed for life for plotting to murder her terminally ill husband is seeking to have her sentence reduced.

Hayley Weatherall, from Ash near Canterbury, her lover Glenn Pollard and his daughter Heather, were found guilty of repeated plots to kill 53-year-old tree surgeon Ray Weatherall.

All three were jailed for life in November for conspiracy to murder.

Both Weatherall, 32, and Heather Pollard, 20, have applied to have their minimum jail term of 15 years reduced.

The BBC also understands Glenn Pollard, 49, who was sentenced to a minimum term of 17 years, is also attempting to appeal both his conviction and his sentence.

Image copyright JIM BENNETT Image caption Ray Weatherall was shot in the face in one of the murder attempts

The Court of Appeal confirmed the cases of Weatherall and Heather Pollard, of West Stourmouth, Canterbury, will go before a judge to decide whether to grant an appeal hearing - which could take up to six months.

In 2015, Mr Weatherall was told he had terminal brain cancer, but two years later his condition had stabilised and he did not deteriorate further.

During the trial at Maidstone Crown Court, jurors heard he believed Glenn Pollard to be his best friend.

But Pollard and Weatherall planned to have a new life together and concocted a series of plots on Mr Weatherall's life, including a swimming pool explosion, poisoning and pushing him overboard on a fishing trip.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Ray Weatherall survived being shot in the face when the bullet lodged in his cheekbone

On 29 November 2017 Mr Weatherall was shot in the face at Sandwich Marina, but survived when the bullet hit his right cheekbone.

Kent Police said it found camouflaged clothing, registered firearms and hundreds of messages between Glenn Pollard and Weatherall discussing killing methods.

Internet searches for ways to poison somebody without being caught were also discovered.