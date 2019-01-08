Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV of car being driven into busy nightclub

A man has denied he was trying to kill anyone when he drove his car down a crowded alleyway and onto the dance floor of a busy nightclub.

Mohammed Abdul, 21, of Deptford, south-east London, caused serious injuries to staff and customers at Blake's in Gravesend, Kent, on 17 March last year.

Giving evidence at Maidstone Crown Court, he said he drove "ridiculously" and "made the wrong decision".

He said he wanted to give bouncers "a bit of grief" after being thrown out.

Eight people were injured in the attack.

Mr Abdul, denies two counts of attempted murder and three of causing GBH with intent.

'A bit of a fright'

On Tuesday, jurors heard he was very drunk after consuming up to 15 vodkas and tequila shots both at a friend's house and at Blake's.

He had also smoked at least five cannabis joints that night.

He arrived at the nightclub shortly after 20:30 GMT, and was thrown out by the bouncers three hours later.

Image caption Mohammed Abdul said he "made the wrong decision" to drive his Suzuki Vitara at bouncers

The court heard how he was embarrassed at being thrown out and felt he had been treated unfairly.

He had returned to his Suzuki Vitara to "get away" from the bouncers and give them "a bit of a fright".

Mr Abdul told the court: "I would be lying if I said I didn't know people were in the marquee, but my attention was directed towards the people, the hostile environment around me.

"My intention wasn't to hurt people in the marquee.

"I'm very remorseful. I mean the way I drive there is dangerous. It's ridiculous. I didn't care about people's safety."

Simon Taylor, for the prosecution, asked: "Why didn't you take the beating instead of driving into a group of people?"

Mr Abdul replied: "I should have. I made the wrong decision."

He told jurors he had "absolutely not" intended to kill anyone.

The trial continues.