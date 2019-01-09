Image caption The empty boat found on a Kent beach contained six life jackets

A man has been charged after eight migrants were found following the discovery of an empty dinghy on a Kent beach.

The boat was found on the shore in Dungeness at around 08:00 GMT on Monday.

Seven men were detained by Border Force officers and another was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man, who has not been named by the Home Office, is due to appear before magistrates via videolink later.

He had been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry into the UK.

The BBC understands one group of migrants was discovered by Border Force on a road near the beach in Dungeness, while three were detained three miles away in Lydd.