A man who drove his car down a crowded alleyway and onto a dance floor has been found guilty of two counts of attempted murder.

Mohammed Abdul, 21, of Deptford, south-east London, injured staff and customers at Blake's nightclub in Gravesend, Kent, last March.

He had denied trying to kill anyone, but said he wanted to give bouncers "a bit of grief" after being thrown out.

He admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Abdul, who was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court, will be sentenced on Thursday.

Jurors heard he was drunk at the time, after consuming up to 15 vodkas and tequila shots.

He had also smoked at least five cannabis joints that night and said he was embarrassed when he was ejected from the club.

Eight people were injured in the attack.

Libby Clark, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "It was sheer luck that no-one was killed that night, but the impact on those caught up cannot be underestimated.

"Aside from the physical injuries they suffered, they had to experience the nightmare of having a car hurtle towards them with no warning as they were enjoying a night out."