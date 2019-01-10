Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV of car being driven into busy nightclub

A man who drove his car down a crowded alley and on to a nightclub dancefloor has been jailed for 28 years.

Mohammed Abdul, 21, injured staff and revellers at Blake's in Gravesend after being "humiliated" when he was thrown out by bouncers for being too drunk.

He made threats to kill the door staff before returning in his Suzuki Vitara 10 minutes later.

Abdul, of Deptford, south-east London, was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court of two counts of attempted murder.

Eight people were injured in the attack on 17 March, including Katie Wells, 18, who was left with a fractured pelvis, and cameraman Pierre Jermaine Joseph who had a fractured shinbone.

Mohammed Abdul was drunk and had been using drugs at the time of the attack

Jurors heard Abdul was drunk at the time, after consuming up to 15 vodkas and tequila shots.

He had also smoked at least five cannabis joints that night and said he felt "humiliated" when he was ejected from the club.

Abdul said he only intended to "make a nuisance of himself to get his own back on the door staff".

Eight people were injured in the attack at Blake's nightclub

The attack, described in court as a determined and deliberate attempt to kill, was captured on CCTV.

Footage from inside the club showed Abdul driving past bouncers and down an alleyway packed with clubbers before stopping and accelerating into the dancefloor in a marquee connected to the venue.

One man could be seen spread-eagled on the bonnet, while others were fleeing for safety as security guards appeared in pursuit of the car.

The Suzuki could then be seen reversing, its registration plate hanging off at an angle, as people staggered to their feet.

Abdul made threats to kill the door staff before returning in his Suzuki Vitara

Abdul, who only had a provisional licence for the car, was also disqualified from driving until he passed his test.

He had denied trying to kill anyone but admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Det Sgt Alastair Worton said many of the injured people were still recovering.

He added: "Abdul's actions that night were beyond deplorable, from his inappropriate behaviour which led to him being ejected from Blake's, right through to driving at innocent people who were only looking for a good night."