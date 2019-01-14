Image copyright Raushan Ara Image caption Police have closed two streets in Ramsgate

A bomb disposal unit has been sent to a flat in Ramsgate after "suspicious materials" were found.

Police officers evacuated homes in the immediate vicinity of the property on Charlotte Court after being called at about 15:30 GMT.

Kent Police said two other streets nearby had been closed "as a precaution".

The Ministry of Defence has dispatched an explosive ordinance disposal team to the scene.

Harbour Street and York Street have been closed, police said.

Insp James Ross added: "We are asking people to avoid the area."

Raushan Ara, who runs Ramsgate Tandoori in Harbour Street, said she is stuck outside the police cordon.

"I came out to ask them what's happening and now police are not letting me go back to the restaurant," she said.

"We have been told to close the restaurant and they are evacuating all the businesses.

"We had customers inside and have had to stop taking orders for delivery."