Image copyright Raushan Ara Image caption Police closed several streets in Ramsgate

A man has been arrested on suspicion of using a substance or object to endanger life after suspicious items were found in a flat.

A bomb disposal unit swooped on the empty flat in Charlotte Court, Ramsgate, after police were called at about 15:30 GMT on Monday.

Officers evacuated Charlotte Court, Harbour Street, York Street and Queen Street "as a precaution".

A 65-year-old man arrested in Crawley, West Sussex remains in custody.

Ramsgate Leisure Centre was set up as an emergency centre for residents who were asked to leave their homes.

Following an assessment, the bomb disposal unit believed there was no risk to the public, Kent Police said.

At about 04:20 GMT, roads were reopened and residents allowed to return.

Officers remain at the flat in Charlotte Court subject to further assessment by an explosives team, the force added.