Five male suspects are being sought over the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was rammed off his moped and stabbed in Leyton, east London.

Jaden Moodie died after the "barbaric" attack in Bickley Road on 8 January.

Five men in a black B Class Mercedes smashed into his moped before three of them got out and stabbed him more than seven times.

The Metropolitan Police have returned to the crime scene exactly one week after Jaden's death.

Det Ch Insp Chris Soole said the Leyton community was "up in arms" about the "particularly barbaric" death.

He added: "They are as disgusted as we are regarding this crime, this tragic, cowardly crime as, quite rightly, a community up in arms about the death of a 14-year-old boy should be."

Police will also visit nearby Carlisle Road, where the Mercedes was abandoned.

Speaking at the scene on Tuesday, Mr Soole said: "God only knows what they're going through as a family with the death of a 14-year-old boy killed in tragic circumstances.

"The death of anybody is a tragic incident anyway, but the death of a 14-year-old does shock to the core."

The teenager had moved from Nottingham to London with his mum six months ago for a "new start".

In the days after Jaden's death, pictures emerged on social media showing Jaden posing with money and claims were made that he was involved in drug dealing.

However, his family strongly denied he had any affiliation to gangs.

It was reported that he was excluded from school for social media posts.

Mr Soole said: "A lot of people, especially in the age of social media, are very quick to make a judgment on a person's character, often with third party information.

"They make these judgements not really knowing Jaden or indeed his familial or social circles."