A man who killed his 64-year-old wife, who was suffering from a long-term illness, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Stephanie Packman died from a knife wound inflicted by her husband at their Kent home last July, Maidstone Crown Court heard.

Michael Packman, 66, of Hurst Lane, Kemsley, admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing.

He was given a two-year jail term, which was suspended for two years.

Police called to the couple's home found Mrs Packman's body and her husband, who was also injured.

He was treated in hospital before being taken into custody.

Det Insp Kaye Braybrook, who led what had initially been a murder investigation, said: "This is an exceptionally tragic case, with a unique set of circumstances."