A woman has died after a crash involving a minibus and a car.

The elderly woman, who has not been named, was a passenger in the minibus when it collided with the car in Marine Parade, Sheerness, at about 09:50 GMT on Wednesday.

Kent Police confirmed the woman had died overnight.

In total, four passengers and the minibus driver were taken to Medway Maritime Hospital in Gillingham after the crash.

The driver of the car, a black Peugeot, had to be cut out of the vehicle by fire crews before being taken to hospital.

The force has appealed for people with dash cam footage to come forward.