Image caption Emergency services were called to the flat in Sherwood Road

A man who stabbed his neighbour to death after he received a complaint about noise from his flat has been found guilty of murder.

Gordon Farnes, 43, died at his home in Sherwood Road, Tunbridge Wells on 17 July 2018.

He was murdered by Gordon Locke, 28, of no fixed address, after he complained that Locke was making too much noise from his flat above.

Locke denied murder during his trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Mr Farnes had suffered ongoing problems with noise from Locke - who had moved in a year earlier - and had applied to be moved to another address.

Image caption The road in Tunbridge Wells was cordoned off after the body was found

David Skelton, from the CPS, said Locke had made a "number of different admissions" after he attacked Mr Farnes, regularly contradicting himself.

"Amongst his many claims were that he acted in self-defence and that he had been attacked by the victim," he said.

Mr Skelton said Locke had made a "conscious decision to pick up the murder weapon" before he left his flat to launch the attack.

"The truth was that Locke lost his temper and was intent on killing his victim or at least inflicting serious injury on him and he has now been brought to justice for his actions," he said.