Image copyright Billy Pryor Image caption Passengers at Dartford station watched as a man was arrested and taken into custody

A man has been arrested following reports of a person carrying a large knife at Dartford railway station.

British Transport Police were alerted after the man was spotted just before 12:45 GMT.

They arrested a 23-year-old man at the station on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

A transport police spokesman said: "There are no reported injuries. During the arrest a Taser device was drawn but not deployed."

BTP, who are are appealing for witnesses, said the incident was not believed to be terror-related.