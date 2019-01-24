Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Gordon Locke stabbed his neighbour twice

A man who stabbed his neighbour to death after he received a complaint about noise from his flat has been jailed for life.

Gordon Farnes, 43, died at his home in Sherwood Road, Tunbridge Wells, on 17 July 2018.

He was murdered by Gordon Locke, 28, of no fixed address, after complaining that Locke was making too much noise from his flat above.

Locke was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court to a minimum of 22 years.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gordon Farnes was described as "vulnerable"

Kent Police said Mr Farnes had suffered ongoing problems with noise from Locke - who had moved in a year earlier - and had applied to be moved to another address.

His relatives received a distressed phone call telling them he had been attacked. They entered his flat and found him lying on the floor unresponsive.

Police were called and found he had suffered stab wounds to his heart and liver . He died at the scene.

'Appalling violence'

Det Insp Chris Greenstreet, from Kent Police, said: "This was an utterly senseless and brutal attack on a vulnerable man who lived on his own and who simply wanted to be left in peace."

He said the killing had had a "devastating impact" on Mr Farnes' family.

"His act of needless and appalling violence has deprived them of a much loved son, brother and nephew."

David Skelton, from the CPS, said Locke had made a "number of different admissions" after he attacked Mr Farnes, regularly contradicting himself.

"Amongst his many claims were that he acted in self-defence and that he had been attacked by the victim," he said.

"The truth was that Locke lost his temper and was intent on killing his victim or at least inflicting serious injury on him."

In a statement after Locke was found guilty, Mr Farnes' family said: "From this point onwards we can start to grieve together in private, remembering Gordon as he was and not the event which took him away from us."