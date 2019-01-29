Image copyright Wikimedia Image caption Tevin Sinclair was arrested at Dartford station

A man accused of boarding a train with a long knife and threatening somebody with it has been charged.

Tevin Sinclair, 23, is charged with affray, possessing an offensive weapon and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

The incident on 18 January was reported at Greenhithe and Mr Sinclair, of Slagrove Place, Ladywell, London, was arrested at Dartford station.

He will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on 22 February.

Mr Sinclair has been remanded in custody.