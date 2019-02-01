Image copyright Steven Ford Image caption Jake and Chloe were discovered at their home in Margate in the early hours of 27 December

The father of twins who were found dead at Christmas has paid tribute to them after what would have been their second birthday.

Jake and Chloe Ford, aged 23 months, were found dead at their home in Castle Drive, Margate, Kent, on 27 December.

In a poem dedicated to his children, Steven Ford said: "My two perfect souls will live on within my heart."

Their mother Samantha Ford, 37, has been charged with their murder and is due at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 May.

In a poem entitled Beautiful Jake And Chloe, Mr Ford recalled "Jake's laugh, Chloe's song, beautiful smiles will never part".

He said they would always be together, "forever young", and would "never be forgotten".

Image copyright Steven Ford Image caption Jake Ford always had time for "daddy cuddles"

In a statement issued by Kent Police on his behalf, Mr Ford added Jake was "daddy's boy".

"You were kind, caring and always ready for daddy cuddles.

"Every day with you was a great day and the memories we shared will live on in me," he said.

Image copyright Steven Ford Image caption Chloe Ford was her father's "little coco pop"

Describing Chloe as "my little coco pop", Mr Ford said she was his "perfect baby girl, my little genius".

"Every day we would sing to each other and when we did I fell in love with you a little bit more.

"You were perfect to me, you were beautiful and everything I ever dreamed a daughter would be," he said.

Mr Ford added: "Jake, Chloe, the part of me that's you will never die. I love you."