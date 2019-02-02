Image copyright Mark Spice Image caption One driver reported that trees were "falling everywhere" on Walderslade Woods Road

Heavy snowfall has brought more than 100 trees down in a Kent road which saw drivers abandon their cars.

Drivers across the county suffered severe delays as snow and ice forced the closure of a number of roads, including the A2045 in Medway.

Kent Police tweeted it had an "incredibly busy night" dealing with stranded vehicles and "numerous RTCs".

One driver, Mark Spice, who got stuck on the A2045, told the BBC trees were "falling everywhere, it was so scary".

Disruption continued on Saturday, as the A2045 Walderslade Woods Road remained shut due to a "continued risk of falling trees".

Kent County Council said it had 18 tree surgeons working to clear the road but it it didn't expect to reopen it until Sunday afternoon.

The council said the Salvation Army was "in the community in that area delivering welfare to those that need it".

Southern England bore the brunt of Friday's fresh snowfall, with the Met Office recording snow 19cm (7.5in) deep at RAF Odiham near Basingstoke on Friday evening.

The Met Office said temperatures could reach -16C (3F) in Scotland on Saturday night but that Sunday should be milder.

Kent Police closed the A249 Detling Hill on Friday evening due to it being "too dangerous to allow vehicles down the hill", with drivers reporting being trapped for hours.

It was finally reopened with the help of "gritters and kind farmers", the force said later.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The A249 Detling Hill in Kent was badly affected by the snow

Gritting Kent tweeted that earlier rain had washed away previous grit.

It added: "The intensity of snowfall within rush-hour traffic meant it was a struggle against Mother Nature."

Highways England South East operations manager Robert Bell said: "We have every sympathy for drivers.

"Safety is our top priority and our teams of gritters and snow ploughs, supported by our traffic officers, worked through the night to keep the roads treated."