Kent

Three taken to hospital after Dartford 'noxious substance' attack

  • 3 February 2019
A street view of Keyes Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Two men on an motorcycle threw the noxious substance at a car in Keyes Road, Dartford

Three people have been taken to hospital after a "noxious substance" was thrown at them.

Police said two men on an motorcycle threw the substance towards a car in Keyes Road, Dartford at about 15:40 GMT.

The car's driver and a passenger were taken to hospital, as well as a member of the public who was nearby. One person has since been discharged.

The attack is being treated as an isolated incident, the force said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites