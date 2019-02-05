Image copyright Google Image caption Two men on a moped sprayed the substance at two people in a car in Dartford

Motorists are being asked to check their dashcams for footage after a man suffered serious facial injuries when a "noxious substance" was sprayed at him.

The 23-year-old was with a 16-year-old relative in a parked Ford Fiesta when they were attacked on Sunday by two men on a moped in Keyes Road, Dartford.

Both men were injured, along with a third man who got out of his Jaguar and some of the substance landed on him.

Police said the driver of the Fiesta had potentially life-changing injuries.

All three victims were taken to hospital after the attack in the Temple Hill area at about 15:40 GMT.

Kent Police said two had since been discharged but the driver of the car remains in hospital for further treatment.

Latest news and updates from the South East

The substance has been tested, and the results are pending, officers said.

The suspects, who opened the driver's door before spraying the two occupants, were described as being two young males who were wearing dark clothing, motorcycle helmets with tinted visors and leather gloves.

They were using a black moped that was not displaying a number plate.

Det Insp Chris Dovey said house-to-house inquiries had been conducted and CCTV footage was being examined.

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward, and added that extra officers would be patrolling the area over the coming weeks.