Image copyright Google Image caption The car was found in a nearby road and the child reunited with its mother

A car has been stolen from a driveway with a child inside.

The vehicle had been left with the engine running in Beaver Lane, Ashford at about 15:00 GMT on Tuesday, Kent Police said.

It was found a few minutes later in nearby Essetford Road, with the child safe and well inside.

Officers have been examining the car for forensic evidence and are looking to see if the theft has been captured on CCTV.