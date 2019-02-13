Drug-laced sweets 'aimed at children' found in Kent
- 13 February 2019
Bags laced with drugs found in a vehicle were "clearly aimed" at being sold to children, police have said.
A suspicious vehicle was stopped and searched in Victoria Road in Gravesend at about 20:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A Kent Police spokesman said the "distinctively packaged" sweets had been laced with an unknown drug.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
He was also detained on suspicion of drug-driving and released under investigation.