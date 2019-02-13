Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Kent Police said the "distinctively packaged" sweets were laced with an unknown drug

Bags laced with drugs found in a vehicle were "clearly aimed" at being sold to children, police have said.

A suspicious vehicle was stopped and searched in Victoria Road in Gravesend at about 20:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A Kent Police spokesman said the "distinctively packaged" sweets had been laced with an unknown drug.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

He was also detained on suspicion of drug-driving and released under investigation.