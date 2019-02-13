Kent

Drug-laced sweets 'aimed at children' found in Kent

  • 13 February 2019
Sweets seized by police Image copyright Kent Police
Image caption Kent Police said the "distinctively packaged" sweets were laced with an unknown drug

Bags laced with drugs found in a vehicle were "clearly aimed" at being sold to children, police have said.

A suspicious vehicle was stopped and searched in Victoria Road in Gravesend at about 20:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A Kent Police spokesman said the "distinctively packaged" sweets had been laced with an unknown drug.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

He was also detained on suspicion of drug-driving and released under investigation.

