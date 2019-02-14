Sheep rescuer pulled from River Medway by firefighters
- 14 February 2019
A man was pulled from a river by firefighters after going in to rescue a sheep.
The man in his 50s was rescued from the River Medway at Ensfield Road in Leigh, near Tonbridge, at just after 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.
He had been in the water for about 20 minutes and was cold and suffering from shock, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
He was taken to hospital as a precaution, the fire service added.