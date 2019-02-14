Image copyright Google Image caption The man had been in the river for about 20 minutes, the fire service said

A man was pulled from a river by firefighters after going in to rescue a sheep.

The man in his 50s was rescued from the River Medway at Ensfield Road in Leigh, near Tonbridge, at just after 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.

He had been in the water for about 20 minutes and was cold and suffering from shock, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution, the fire service added.