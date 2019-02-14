Image caption Almost 300 migrants have been caught attempting to cross the Channel since November

Ten migrants in two rigid-hulled inflatable boats have made their way across the Channel to the Kent coast.

The first vessel was spotted at the entrance to Dover Port at 02:15 GMT. The Border Force was sent to the scene and six people were taken to Dover.

The second boat, carrying four people, was located in the Channel at about 04:30 and escorted to Dover by a coastal patrol vessel.

All 10 people were medically well, and were passed to immigration officials.

The Home Office said their nationalities had yet to be established.

Since November, almost 300 migrants have been caught attempting the crossing from France to Kent, with the vast majority claiming to be from Iran.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid declared a "major incident" at the end of December after coming under increasing pressure to tackle the situation.