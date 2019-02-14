Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Councillors agreed on spending of £988m over the next financial next year

A council tax hike of 4.99% has been approved in Kent.

Councillors met earlier to approve the rise - the maximum permitted without a referendum - with 56 out of 65 voting in favour.

The authority has said the increase was needed to help meet a shortfall of more than £80m, and "protect frontline services" in the 2019-20 budget.

It will mean people in a band C home - the county's most common band - will see tax rise by £55 per year to £1,155.

Council leader Paul Carter said: "This is the very best we can deliver for our residents, that protects and enhances frontline services."

The council will spend £988m on services over the next financial next year.

The leader says savings will be made but non-statutory services are not being axed

During the meeting, it was explained the council had to find £86m to fund a shortfall created by the rising demand for services, inflation and the living wage, as well as cuts to funding from the government and from business rates.

The tax rise will provide an extra £41m, and councillors agreed the rest would be found through reserves (£13m) and additional savings (£32m).

The savings include:

Increasing the cost of a young person's travel pass from £290 to £350

Reducing councillors' community grants from £20,000 to £15,000

Imposing charges for disposing of waste such as hardcore

Reducing library opening times

During the meeting, Mr Carter said the budget would also see the "biggest investment in highways ever made", with nearly £96m being spent, on top of the £28m from the Department for Transport for Brexit-related upgrades to the road network.

He added: "Despite the financial challenges we have endured through the Government's austerity package... We are not having to revert, like so many other authorities, to only deliver the core, minimum, statutory services."

The 2.99% rise is the largest increase permitted before a referendum is required, the remaining 2% is ring-fenced for Adult Social Care and Health, which makes up almost half the entire council expenditure (£433m).