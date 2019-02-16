Image caption The boy is in a serious condition after being struck by the vehicle

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run in Kent.

The youth was in White Horse Road, Harvel, when he was hit by a dark-coloured "4x4-style vehicle" at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.

Police believe the car was travelling in the direction of Snodland.

The driver did not stop and officers are trying to trace them and the car. The boy remains in a serious condition in a London hospital.