A third man has been jailed after a mobile home was destroyed in a fire following a fracas.

The blaze broke out at Stockbury Valley in Sittingbourne, Kent, last May.

William Smith Snr, 53, of Miller Close, Kemsley, had admitted violent disorder and destroying or damaging property recklessly as to endanger life.

He was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court for three years. Two other men were jailed in December in connection with the incident.

William Smith Jnr, 29, also of Miller Close, Kemsley, pleaded guilty to affray and was jailed for 19 months.

Eli Smith, 23, of Lewis Close, Faversham, admitted violent disorder, and was sentenced to two years and nine months.