Image caption Power was lost at about 19:30 GMT

A Kent emergency department is without power, prompting hospital management to ask people not to visit.

The Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital, in Margate, said "contingency plans are in place to keep patients safe until power is restored".

A spokeswoman said patients were being moved to other departments.

Ambulances are being diverted to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford. The electricity outage began at about 19:30 GMT.

"Part of the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital, Margate, is currently without power," East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement.

"The affected area includes the hospital's emergency department.

"The hospital is asking the public not to attend the emergency department and to keep ambulance services free for emergency life-threatening conditions."