Image caption Power was lost at about 19:30 GMT

Police are investigating damage to electrical lines which left a hospital emergency department without power.

The Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, asked people not to visit the emergency department when it lost power between 19:30 and 23:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Patients had to be moved and ambulances were diverted to another hospital.

Detectives investigating the damage have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The power outage saw patients forced to move to other departments while fire crews assisted with emergency lighting.

Ambulances were sent to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.