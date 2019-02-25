Image copyright Empics Image caption Eyewitnesses said a cordon was placed around The Red Cow in Foord Road

A second man has been arrested over the fatal shooting of a pub landlord.

Joe Daniels, 58, died after being found unresponsive inside The Red Cow pub in Foord Road, Folkestone, at about 11:30 BST on 22 November 2017 .

He died from a gunshot wound and a firearm was found at the scene, Kent Police said.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in Westgate on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to supply firearms, a police spokesman said.

A 23-year-old man from Canterbury was arrested on 31 January 2018 on suspicion of murder and remains under investigation.