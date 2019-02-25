Man arrested over Gillingham child window fall
- 25 February 2019
A man has been arrested after a young child fell from a first floor window.
The boy fell from a property in Napier Road in Gillingham at about 09:35 GMT, Kent Police said.
The child was taken to a London hospital for treatment to injuries which are not described as being serious., a police spokesman said.
A man in his 40s from the Medway area has been arrested on suspicion of neglect. Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the fall are ongoing.