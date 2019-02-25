Kent

Man arrested over Gillingham child window fall

  • 25 February 2019

A man has been arrested after a young child fell from a first floor window.

The boy fell from a property in Napier Road in Gillingham at about 09:35 GMT, Kent Police said.

The child was taken to a London hospital for treatment to injuries which are not described as being serious., a police spokesman said.

A man in his 40s from the Medway area has been arrested on suspicion of neglect. Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the fall are ongoing.

