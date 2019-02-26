Image copyright Susan Pilcher Image caption Border Force vessels were involved in the operations to bring migrants ashore over the last three days

A boat carrying 13 migrants including a baby has been found in the English Channel off the Kent coast.

Border Force said it had been alerted to the boat by French officials at about 03:00 GMT. It was then intercepted and brought to Dover.

The people on board were transferred to immigration officials for interview.

The 10 adults and three children were given medical checks and "found to be well", a Home Office spokesman said.

"The group presented themselves as Iranian and Iraqi nationals," he added.

On Monday 15 Iranian men were found on board two boats off the Kent coast . Four were arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry into the UK.

Their arrival follows the discovery on Sunday of a family of seven in Kingsdown.

Kent Police's Chief Constable Alan Pughsley told the Commons Home Affairs Committee about the latest boat while giving evidence during a session discussing the recent crossings.

The Home Office spokesman said: "Since the Home Secretary declared a major incident in December we have tripled the number of cutters operating in the Channel, agreed a joint action plan with France and increased activity out of the Joint Coordination and Information Centre in Calais."