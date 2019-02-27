Kent

Second arrest over migrant boat arrival in Folkestone

  • 27 February 2019
Related Topics
General view of French coast from Dover, Kent Image copyright Barcroft Media/Getty
Image caption Five boats were intercepted in the Channel on 25 December last year

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling after a boat carrying migrants arrived in Kent.

The 25-year-old was detained in the Bradford area as part of investigations into eight migrants, including a girl, found in Folkestone on Christmas Day.

He was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the illegal immigration of a non-EU citizen, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

A 37-year-old arrested last month has been released under investigation.

A further 32 migrants were rescued from five different boats on 25 December.

Steve Reynolds, from the NCA, said officials in the UK and France were "working hard to disrupt" a "significant element of organised criminality" linked to attempts to cross the Channel.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites