Image copyright Barcroft Media/Getty Image caption Five boats were intercepted in the Channel on 25 December last year

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling after a boat carrying migrants arrived in Kent.

The 25-year-old was detained in the Bradford area as part of investigations into eight migrants, including a girl, found in Folkestone on Christmas Day.

He was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the illegal immigration of a non-EU citizen, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

A 37-year-old arrested last month has been released under investigation.

A further 32 migrants were rescued from five different boats on 25 December.

Steve Reynolds, from the NCA, said officials in the UK and France were "working hard to disrupt" a "significant element of organised criminality" linked to attempts to cross the Channel.