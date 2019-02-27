A man arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a young boy fell from a first floor window has been released with a police caution.

The boy fell from a property in Napier Road, Gillingham, on Monday morning.

He was taken to a London hospital for treatment but he was not seriously hurt.

The man in his 40s, from the Medway area, was issued with a caution for abandoning a child causing unnecessary injury, Kent Police said.