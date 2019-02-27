Image caption The nine migrants are being brought to Dover by Border Force

A boat with nine migrants on board has been intercepted in the English Channel, the Home Office has said.

The Dover lifeboat was launched at about 12:00 GMT, and those on board were transferred to a Border Force vessel.

It is the fourth day in a row that boats carrying migrants have been stopped.

On Tuesday a boat carrying 13 people, including a baby, was intercepted in the Channel and brought ashore.

On Monday, a group of 15 Iranian men were found on board two small boats.

Four were arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK and have been released under investigation, the Home Office said.

On Sunday, a family of seven were found near Kingsdown after an empty dinghy was spotted in the Channel.

The mother, father and five children were handed over to immigration officials.