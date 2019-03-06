Image copyright Counter Terrorism Policing South East Image caption Lewis Ludlow is a Muslim convert who used the name Ali Hussain and was nicknamed "The Eagle"

A man who planned to kill 100 people in a London terror attack claiming he had been instructed by Islamic State (IS) has been jailed.

Lewis Ludlow, 27, from Rochester in Kent, said he was told to set off a truck bomb after being refused permission to leave the UK.

The Old Bailey heard he planned to target Oxford Street to make the British people "pay in their blood".

He was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 15 years

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC said he was satisfied that Ludlow was "engaged in preparations to launch a spectacular multi victim attack".

"Multiple deaths were risked and very likely to be caused," he said.

Ludlow carried out reconnaissance of central London targets and filmed a pledge of allegiance to IS.

Detectives recovered torn-up notes from bins outside his home which listed potential targets, including the Disney Store on Oxford Street, and said as many as 100 people could be killed in an attack using a bomb-laden truck.

Image copyright Counter Terrorism Policing South East Image caption Ludlow carried out reconnaissance of central London targets

Sentencing him, Judge Hilliard said Ludlow had "shown an interest in extremism for a number of years" which involved a "deep and genuine attachment to its objectives".

He dismissed a claim by Ludlow made during hearings earlier this year that he had disengaged from the terror plot early on.

He also said there was no evidence that Ludlow had changed his mindset before being arrested in April last year.

The judge said Ludlow's autism and depression did not explain his "participation in these offences", and added that his "adherence to violent Jihad" was the "result of free choices made by you".

He described him as "nobody's fool" and said he was not being forced to do anything by a Philippines-based IS militant, with whom Ludlow was plotting.

"You were an enthusiastic participant in a joint plan" with the Filipino extremist, he said.

Ludlow pleaded guilty in August to preparing acts of terrorism.